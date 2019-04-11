Ecopetrol SA Announces Special Dividend of $0.36 (EC)

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3595 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Ecopetrol has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years. Ecopetrol has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of EC stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $27.96.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ecopetrol stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Santander raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

