Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,490 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 82,560 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,126 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 340,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $12.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0429 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

