Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,656,000 after buying an additional 1,749,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,535,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,535,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,420 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,837,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,494,000 after purchasing an additional 407,761 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 18.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,166,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,959,000 after purchasing an additional 333,300 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on DEA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $360,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,633.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $147,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,125 shares of company stock valued at $667,863. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

