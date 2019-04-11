Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $751,000 Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $703.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, Chairman Tod E. Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,890.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy purchased 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $27,468.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $218,223.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

