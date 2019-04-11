Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $147.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $151.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

