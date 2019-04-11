Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Baxter International by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $223,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $120,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,286 shares of company stock worth $7,399,039. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

WARNING: “Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/dynamic-advisor-solutions-llc-cuts-stake-in-baxter-international-inc-bax.html.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.