DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DXPE. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sidoti cut their target price on DXP Enterprises from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DXP Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of DXPE opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $737.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $311.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,166.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

