DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:KSM opened at $11.38 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $11.39.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

