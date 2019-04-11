Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Position Raised by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 57,237,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,623,829,000 after buying an additional 213,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,591,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,429,000 after buying an additional 734,164 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,412,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,994,000 after buying an additional 190,422 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,727,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,250,000 after buying an additional 1,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,339,000 after buying an additional 473,385 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of DRE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.62. 3,118,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,766. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $31.07.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $202.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 40.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,366,212.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,169.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 9,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $288,868.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,226. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Position Raised by Wambolt & Associates LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/duke-realty-corp-dre-position-raised-by-wambolt-associates-llc.html.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.