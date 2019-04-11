DTE Energy (DTE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DTE Energy has outperformed its industry in past 12 months. The company is investing steadily to enhance its renewable generation assets. DTE Energy follows a disciplined capital spending program to maintain and upgrade the reliability of its electric utility systems. DTE Electric currently expects to make capital investments of $11.3 billion over the 2019-2023 period. However, DTE Energy faces increasingly stringent government regulations for curbing emissions and operational risks. DTE Energy is subject to interest rate risk in connection with the issuance of debt. Also, a deteriorating economy is likely to drag down future utility demand in the state, which in turn may weigh down on the company’s growth trajectory.”

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Macquarie set a $123.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.42.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,283. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $94.25 and a 1-year high of $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $313,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,313,290.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 79,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,977.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,835 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,212,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,888,000 after purchasing an additional 577,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,221,000 after purchasing an additional 316,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,856,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,856,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 529,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,361,000 after purchasing an additional 300,578 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.