Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Invests $114,000 in Archrock Inc (AROC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AROC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Archrock stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 2.89. Archrock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. Archrock had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Archrock Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

