Dougherty’s Pharmacy Inc (MYDP) Director Buys $11,875.00 in Stock

Dougherty’s Pharmacy Inc (OTCMKTS:MYDP) Director Troy Phillips acquired 118,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MYDP stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,873. Dougherty’s Pharmacy Inc has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc, an investment firm, focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing community based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States. Its flagship store is Dougherty's Pharmacy, a turn-key multi-service pharmacy located in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Ascendant Solutions, Inc and changed its name to Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc in May 2017.

