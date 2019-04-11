Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.80 per share for the year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $703.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.40 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,475,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,835,000 after purchasing an additional 84,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,367,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,234,000 after acquiring an additional 103,485 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Donaldson by 4,293.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,243,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,941,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,604,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $707,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $27,468.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,223.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

