DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 9,761 Shares of CarMax, Inc (KMX)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $45,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,551,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,181,000 after buying an additional 140,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CarMax by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,129,000 after buying an additional 53,495 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 2.7% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,741,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,003,000 after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CarMax by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,404,000 after purchasing an additional 258,689 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on CarMax from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush cut CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

KMX opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $25,625,227.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 511,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,435,547.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $247,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at $804,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 363,655 shares of company stock worth $25,882,838. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

