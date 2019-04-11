DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,149 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 80,649 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.40% of First Solar worth $22,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,576,706 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $321,670,000 after buying an additional 587,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 523.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,065,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,171 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $89,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,482 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $77,966,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Solar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $64,800,000 after purchasing an additional 42,066 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen set a $74.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.15). First Solar had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $344,808.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,808.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $37,451.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,662 shares of company stock worth $458,862 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

