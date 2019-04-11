Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 133.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,394 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $21,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4,028.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,458,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $112,101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,201,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,319 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,563,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $30,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Discovery Inc Series C will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

