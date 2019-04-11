Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,711,605 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626,388 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.53% of Groupon worth $27,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Groupon by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Groupon by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Groupon Inc has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $5.52.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $799.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.54 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Groupon’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRPN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

