Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,522 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.05% of Tristate Capital worth $28,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tristate Capital in the third quarter worth $602,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 138.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 126,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $141,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Seidel purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,083.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSC stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

