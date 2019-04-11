Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 9,551 Shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $28,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in National Presto Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in National Presto Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in National Presto Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National Presto Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

NPK stock opened at $107.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.39. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $140.32.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 9,551 Shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-acquires-9551-shares-of-national-presto-industries-inc-npk.html.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.