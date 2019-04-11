Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 13,270 Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of DXP Enterprises worth $28,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 7,500 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,166.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXPE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $737.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $311.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

