Dimecoin (DIME) Price Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $3.55 million and $1,183.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Novaexchange, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00018174 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00009283 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.