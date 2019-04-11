Digiwage Market Capitalization Hits $61,580.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $61,580.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00037577 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006226 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 54,791,040 coins and its circulating supply is 46,791,019 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

