DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $778.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.59 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,192,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $44,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $44,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,240,000 after buying an additional 717,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,892,000 after buying an additional 217,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,715,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,400,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 575.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,664,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,842,000 after buying an additional 2,269,665 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

