Diane M. Gershowitz Sells 21,542 Shares of Marcus Corp (MCS) Stock

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 21,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $867,280.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,268.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Marcus Corp has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $45.82.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marcus had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $175.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marcus Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marcus by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Marcus by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marcus by 228.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 90,432 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Marcus by 67.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Marcus to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $41.00 price target on Marcus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

