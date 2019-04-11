Dfpg Investments Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Dfpg Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,843,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,323,000 after acquiring an additional 287,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,643,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,474 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,991,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,388,000 after acquiring an additional 503,966 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,723,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,684,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,776,000 after acquiring an additional 194,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

