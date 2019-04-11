Dfpg Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (F)

Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of The West raised its stake in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 79,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 414.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 48,301 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 38,910 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 599,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 87.9% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 200,981 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 93,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Citigroup restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.20 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

