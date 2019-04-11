Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LHA. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays set a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.74 ($28.77).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €20.88 ($24.28) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €17.05 ($19.82) and a fifty-two week high of €27.32 ($31.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion and a PE ratio of 4.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.