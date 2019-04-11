Deutsche Bank AG Sells 43,078 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,078 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $22,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on HPP. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Sandler O’Neill raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $198.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

