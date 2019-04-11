Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 222,579 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $21,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after purchasing an additional 39,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Shares of BJRI opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $952.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.55%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

