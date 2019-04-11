Deutsche Bank AG Has $20.46 Million Position in Entergy Co. (ETR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,152 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Entergy were worth $20,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Entergy by 8,450.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,844,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $609,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,389.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $332,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,448,863 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.79.

Entergy stock opened at $94.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.40. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

