Destiny Pharma (DEST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (11.90) (($0.16)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (16.20) (($0.21)) by GBX 4.30 ($0.06), Digital Look Earnings reports.
DEST remained flat at $GBX 84 ($1.10) during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205. Destiny Pharma has a 52-week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 131.40 ($1.72). The company has a market cap of $36.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.92.
Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 25th.
Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.
