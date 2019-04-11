Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (11.90) (($0.16)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (16.20) (($0.21)) by GBX 4.30 ($0.06), Digital Look Earnings reports.

DEST remained flat at $GBX 84 ($1.10) during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205. Destiny Pharma has a 52-week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 131.40 ($1.72). The company has a market cap of $36.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.92.

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Destiny Pharma (DEST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/destiny-pharma-dest-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.