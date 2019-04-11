Delta Air Lines (DAL) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Imperial Capital

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Imperial Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “inline” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DAL. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, December 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

NYSE DAL opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $1,060,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,981.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $324,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,559,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,077,837 and have sold 70,436 shares valued at $3,602,036. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33,275.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 57,899 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 243,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,296 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 182.7% during the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 110,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

