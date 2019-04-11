Delek US (DK) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of DK opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. Delek US has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 10,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $408,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

