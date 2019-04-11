DeGreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,694 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 37.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 224.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 115,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,037. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $58.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

