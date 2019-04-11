Deere & Company (DE) Holdings Boosted by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. OTR Global raised Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.73.

DE stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.67. 855,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $167.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $1,868,208.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,586.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/deere-company-de-holdings-boosted-by-wendell-david-associates-inc.html.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.