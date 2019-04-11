Davis Rea LTD. Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,202,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 30,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 52,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

SNPS traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.76. 744,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.14 and a 12-month high of $119.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.30 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 8,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $861,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 85,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $8,697,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,069,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,190 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,118 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

