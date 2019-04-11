DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0246 on Major Exchanges

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $54,306.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $701.80 or 0.13264635 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00048721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00001215 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00022961 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,971,174 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

