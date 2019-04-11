Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires New Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNK. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 3,280.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 71.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 82,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. Wedbush set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $40.73 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $798.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

