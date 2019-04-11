D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 38,496 Shares of Uniqure NV (QURE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,496 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Uniqure worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Uniqure during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uniqure by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Uniqure during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniqure during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Uniqure by 10,900.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.07. Uniqure NV has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 738.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

QURE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Monday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 price objective on Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 67,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $4,309,368.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $359,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,236.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,651 shares of company stock worth $5,963,013 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

