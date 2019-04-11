D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.46 million, a P/E ratio of 225.13 and a beta of 1.34. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO G Larry Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $73,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,493 shares in the company, valued at $855,006.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $222,623.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,921,106.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,429 over the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGS. ValuEngine upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natural Gas Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

