D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,000 CGI Inc (GIB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,414,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,603,000 after purchasing an additional 156,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,414,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,603,000 after buying an additional 156,379 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,013,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,344,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,644,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,009,000 after buying an additional 155,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,964,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,015,000 after buying an additional 82,301 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIB opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. CGI Inc has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. CGI had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

