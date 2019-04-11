Cypress Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

Cypress Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 12.2% of Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $49,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.61.

In other news, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total value of $873,712.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total transaction of $10,502,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock opened at $364.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $221.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

