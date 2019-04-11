CVS Health Corp (CVS) Holdings Raised by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 764.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 71.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

Shares of CVS opened at $53.87 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and have sold 245,671 shares valued at $15,839,966. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

