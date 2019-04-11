Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Shares Gap Down to $46.01

Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.02, but opened at $46.01. Ctrip.Com International shares last traded at $45.36, with a volume of 5163261 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,957,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,667,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,410,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,469,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,410,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,469,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,229,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,801,000 after purchasing an additional 574,975 shares in the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

