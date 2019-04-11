CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.48 and last traded at C$14.41, with a volume of 28806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/ct-real-estate-investment-trust-crt-un-hits-new-1-year-high-at-14-48.html.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.