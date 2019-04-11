Cryptoinvest Price Up 4.6% This Week (CTT)

Cryptoinvest (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Cryptoinvest has a total market cap of $0.00 and $13,571.00 worth of Cryptoinvest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoinvest coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002801 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Cryptoinvest has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptoinvest alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00067162 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00037238 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001890 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cryptoinvest Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. Cryptoinvest’s total supply is 1,343,793 coins. Cryptoinvest’s official website is cryptoinvestcoin.io . Cryptoinvest’s official Twitter account is @codetractio

Cryptoinvest Coin Trading

Cryptoinvest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoinvest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoinvest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoinvest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoinvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoinvest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.