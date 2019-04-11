Crypto Improvement Fund 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 (CIF)

Crypto Improvement Fund (CURRENCY:CIF) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Crypto Improvement Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. During the last week, Crypto Improvement Fund has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Improvement Fund has a market cap of $0.00 and $4.00 worth of Crypto Improvement Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Improvement Fund alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00015614 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crypto Improvement Fund Profile

Crypto Improvement Fund (CIF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Crypto Improvement Fund’s total supply is 211,148,906 coins. Crypto Improvement Fund’s official website is www.cryptoimprovementfund.io . Crypto Improvement Fund’s official Twitter account is @AdminCIF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypto Improvement Fund is /r/CryptoImprovementFund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crypto Improvement Fund Coin Trading

Crypto Improvement Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Improvement Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Improvement Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Improvement Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Improvement Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Improvement Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.