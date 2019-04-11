Cryptaur Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,608.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $12,608.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.15 or 0.12576285 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00001191 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00024108 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,507,391,634 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

