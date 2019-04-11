Critical Review: Qualys (QLYS) versus Talend (TLND)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qualys and Talend’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $278.89 million 11.64 $57.30 million $1.19 69.89 Talend $204.32 million 7.52 -$40.36 million ($1.22) -43.25

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Talend. Talend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Qualys and Talend, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 1 8 7 0 2.38 Talend 0 1 5 0 2.83

Qualys currently has a consensus target price of $89.47, indicating a potential upside of 7.57%. Talend has a consensus target price of $64.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.88%. Given Talend’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talend is more favorable than Qualys.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and Talend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 20.55% 14.35% 9.10% Talend -19.75% -123.26% -18.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Talend shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Qualys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Qualys has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talend has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qualys beats Talend on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers and resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Talend

Talend S.A. provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application and cloud integration, data catalogue, and API design and testing, as well as master data management, and self-service data preparation products; and Stitch Data Loader, is a cloud-based data ingestion engine. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through channel partners. Talend S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

