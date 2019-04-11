Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $37.51. 534,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,745. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 3.11.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,281.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.35%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 85,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $3,442,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,024,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,391,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,895. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,471,000 after acquiring an additional 116,116 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $4,435,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 51.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 101,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

